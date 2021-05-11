BIDR (BIDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.59 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $56.59 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $389.12 or 0.00704973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00246379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.68 or 0.01193331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00724431 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

