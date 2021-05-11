Zigcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $703,294.00 (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Zigcoin has a market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $703,294.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00773022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.82 or 0.08802757 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,733,812 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZIGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.