1Million Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,251.00 (1MT)

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $585,811.45 and approximately $73,251.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1Million Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1Million Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007815 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

