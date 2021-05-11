Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE BHVN opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

