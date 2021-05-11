The Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

