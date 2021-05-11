Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $134.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,868.38 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.