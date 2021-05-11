SVB Leerink Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $159.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

BNTX stock opened at $202.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.18 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.08. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

