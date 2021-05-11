Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.