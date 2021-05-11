ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.29.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

