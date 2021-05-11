Romeo Power (RMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Romeo Power stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

