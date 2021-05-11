Romeo Power (RMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.
Romeo Power stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Romeo Power has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.
Romeo Power Company Profile
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.
