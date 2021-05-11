Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FPI opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $435.46 million, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

