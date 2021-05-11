Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $17.34 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

