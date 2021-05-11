Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $10.80

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,420. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.