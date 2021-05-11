Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VERO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

VERO stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

