Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE NXJ opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $15.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
