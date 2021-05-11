Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

