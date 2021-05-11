Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
