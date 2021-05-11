BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

