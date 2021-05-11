Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $160.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $127.14 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

