Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

