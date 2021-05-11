Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
