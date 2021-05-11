Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 621 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 32.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,070 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,658,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

