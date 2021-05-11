Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HERO. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

