Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

