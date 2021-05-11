Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aemetis alerts:

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.09.

AMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.