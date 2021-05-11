Aemetis (AMTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Aemetis to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.09.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.
