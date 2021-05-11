Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 75,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,671.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00.

OPK opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

