Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 1,011 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,859 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,320.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.

PHAT opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,814,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

