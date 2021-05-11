Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GBDC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.