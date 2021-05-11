Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.95 million.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $989.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,662 shares of company stock worth $1,573,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

