Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $553,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

