Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,539 Shares of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) by 195.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEARCA:NERD opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

