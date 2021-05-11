Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Embraer by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

NYSE ERJ opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

