Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 253 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.