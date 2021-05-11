Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

TRI stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

