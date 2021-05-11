Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 492 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 126,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 52,465 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Total by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 7.1% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of TOT opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

