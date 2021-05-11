Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,036 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.29.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

