Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,345 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.