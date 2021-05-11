Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Sonoco Products stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $69.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.
In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.
Sonoco Products Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.