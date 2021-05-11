Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

