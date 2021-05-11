Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,612 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

