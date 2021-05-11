Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 7,902 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sabre were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

