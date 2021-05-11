Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 823 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 337,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 766,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 179,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,490 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

