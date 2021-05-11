Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL opened at $224.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

