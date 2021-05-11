CWM Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

