Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

NYSE CI opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

