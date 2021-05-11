Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $104,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

