Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 10,140 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $33,988,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $486.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.74. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.74 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

