Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $38.37 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $38,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $183.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.97.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

