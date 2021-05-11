Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after buying an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

