Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,410 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

