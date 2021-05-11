PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.50 million-$253.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.50 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

