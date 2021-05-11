Avestar Capital LLC Buys 22,025 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

VOD opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

