Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 354,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

